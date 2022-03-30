TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Lions Club will hold a benefit Designer Purse and Gift Card Bingo Saturday, May 7, at the Turbotville Community Hall. Doors open at noon, with play starting at 12:45.
Advance tickets are available by contacting Gloria at 570-649-5145, Laura at 570-742-3086, Stephanie at 570-850-8446, Linda at 570-764-3192 or Stacey at 570-649-6305.
