MILTON — Milton American Legion Post 71 will be hosting the 17th District meeting and dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the post home.
The dinner is free to post members.
For more information, contact Denise Ulmer at 570-428-2267 or the post at 570-742-4632.
