LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) Voters Guide for the fall municipal election is now available both online and in print.
The guide contains the names of major party candidates that appear on the ballot, as well as the judicial retention questions. The guide also contains information regarding the two Candidate Panels hosted by the LWVLA.
The guide is available at Union County post office and libraries, as well as other locations across the county.
The guide is also available online at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.
