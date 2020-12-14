HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed that six-area counties amassed 778 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. Eight new deaths were reported, five in Northumberland County, two in Columbia County and one in Lycoming County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 281 in Lycoming County, 176 in Montour County, 141 in Northumberland County, 82 in Union County, 62 in Columbia County and 36 in Snyder County.
Statewide, 18,646 new cases of COVID-19 were added over the last two days. The state has tallied 499,764 cases since March. The state reported 201 new deaths over the last two days, bringing the state total since March to 12,620.
There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state noted. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,900 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4- 10 stood at 16.2%.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,456 cases (170 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,642 cases (65 deaths)
• Union County, 2,086 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,908 cases (55 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,280 cases (30 deaths)
• Montour County, 805 cases (17 deaths)
