MIFFLINBURG — Two Union County-based school districts will be pondering how to spend federal relief money coming their way.
It was previously announced that the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) and the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) would respectively receive $3.9 million and about $2 million. The money was authorized as COVID-19 pandemic relief under the second Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA-II) passed by in December by Congress.
Dan Lichtel, MASD superintendent, said the Mifflinburg district sought to identify its “most pressing needs” which could be satisfied. As its uses are weighed, he said the district needed to realize the funding was a “one time shot.”
“Many of our discussions are focusing the most immediate needs to enhance student learning at all levels and provide for stronger infrastructure to allow improved technological capabilities district-wide,” Lichtel noted.
Lichtel said discussions were preliminary and there was no firm project list yet.
Meantime, Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, said the Lewisburg district intended to use it to offset the costs of e-school and learning loss during the pandemic. Though school directors would have the final say on spending, no special committee would be formed.
“There are a broad list of items it can be used for,” Polinchock added. “Where possible, infrastructure needs will be a priority, such as anything to improve our HVAC and air quality.”
E-school tuition paid during earlier stages of the pandemic has been a discussion topic as during the 2021-22 school budget season. Helping students make up for learning lost after the sudden shift to remote classes a year ago has also been an ongoing topic among educators.
