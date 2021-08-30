HARRISBURG — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb locally, according to data provided by the Pa. Department of Health.
Since Thursday, 106 new cases have been reported in Lycoming County, 75 in Northumberland County, 17 each in Snyder and Union counties and 12 in Montour County. Two new deaths have been reported in Lycoming County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,513 cases (303 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,894 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,699 cases (367 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,965 cases (87 deaths)
• Union County, 4,801 cases (90 deaths).
