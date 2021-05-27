Winfield senior citizen charged in overdose death of husband

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Winfield woman has been charged with murder and related counts in connection with the alleged 2018 overdose death of her husband.
According to a release issued Thursday afternoon by Pennsylvania State Police Tprs. Brian Watkins and Adrian Bordner, Myrle Evelyn Miller has been charged with murder of the first degree, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity (two counts), insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery and perjury.
The charges stem from an alleged incident which occurred April 14, 2018, at 459 Lamey Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
At 12:06 a.m. April 15, 2018, troopers said they were called to the home to investigate the death of Miller's husband, John Wendall Nichols, who was 77 at the time of his death.
"Following the initial investigation, an autopsy and toxicology tests were performed," troopers wrote, in a release. "It was discovered that he overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication verapamil.
"Verapamil was not prescribed to John Nichols, although it was prescribed to his wife, Myrle Nichols (now Myrle Miller)."
Verapamil is reportedly used to treat high blood pressure and to control chest pain.
According to an online obituary for John Nichols, he married the former Myrle Smith Dec. 31, 2012. He was a carpenter and member of the West End Fire Company.
The obituary said the couple traveled yearly to the beach, took a train trip to Colorado and were planning to travel to Hawaii at the time of his death.
Troopers said Miller was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and denied bail. She was locked up in the Union County Jail.
