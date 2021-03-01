LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be partnering with Bucknell University's Janet VanLone, an educational psychologist with expertise in positive behavior strategies, to offer Parenting 101: Raising Cooperative and Confident Kids.
This virtual sessions will be h eld at 8 p.m. Mondays, beginning March 8, via Zoom. The program is free and made possible by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Registration is required.
This four-part series is aimed at providing parents with research-based strategies to help kids deal with feelings, learn alternatives to punishment, engage kids in problem solving, support positive sibling relationships and more.
“Caregivers work hard to create loving, nurturing home environments for their children, yet there are inevitably challenges along the way,” said VanLone. “I hope this series shows grown-ups how little tweaks to the way we respond can help our children build self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, problem solving and relationship skills.”
For more information about the LCM and to register for this program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. You can contact the Museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.