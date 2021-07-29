DANVILLE — Danville’s free Saturday Trains program is back. Now in its seventeenth," the program runs from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Pine and East Market streets, Danville.
The display features dozens of puffing steam engines and a garden-size train running continuously on a 100-foot track hung from the ceiling. The display also features a sound and light show of fiberoptic fireworks over a 22-foot-long O-Gauge model railroad display.
More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.