Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.
Columbia County
• Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township for flooding.
Northumberland County
• Route 45 is closed in both directions between Route 405 and Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township for flooding.
• Route 61 between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in Sunbury.
• (New) Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.
Union County
• Route 3010 (Swengel Road) between Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) and Brethren Church Road in Limestone Township
• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3003 (Millmont Road) and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Davis Road and Shirk Road in Hartley Township.
• Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) and Brimmer Avenue (near the Northumberland County line) in White Deer Township
• (New) Route 1005 (Treibley Road) between Wooded Heights Drive and Route 1006 (Pleasant View Road) in White Deer Township.
Snyder County
• Route 1016 (Kratzerville Road) at Penns Drive in Monroe Township
Lycoming County
• Route 654 between Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road in Bastress Township and Valley Road in Susquehanna Township.
