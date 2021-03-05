FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — PennDOT has advised motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound of a long-term guiderail project.
The daylight-hours project will being Monday, March 8 and go through Friday, March 19 in Montoursville, Loyalsock Township and the City of Williamsport. Green Acres Contracting personnel will be on the berm of the highway both east and westbound.
There will be no impact to traffic, but motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone.
