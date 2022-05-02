LEWISBURG — As part of our annual Celebration of the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council will be hosting Arts at the Piers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, just off of Cherry Alley.
Groups will offer engagement through activities, demonstrations, conversation, flyers or take home activities.
Participating organizations this year will include the Lewisburg Garden Club, Strictly Ballet, The Exchange, the Lewisburg Chapter of National Art Honor Society, Lewisburg Arts Council Artists' Guild of Lewisburg, Bluebird Atelier and West Branch Chorus.
