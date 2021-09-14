MILTON — Ten students and one staff member in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard reports the following positive COVID-19 student case numbers over the last 14 days: Baugher elementary, four; White Deer elementary, one; middle school, two; and high school, three. In addition, two Baugher students are listed as presumed positive.
One middle school staff member is listed as testing positive for COVID-19, with two listed as quarantined.
The dashboard also lists the number of students quarantined over the past 14 days due to potential exposure to the virus.
Those numbers are as follows: Baugher elementary, 22; White Deer elementary, nine; middle school, three; and high school, seven.
According to the Warrior Run School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, two middle school and one high school staff member in the district have tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks. In addition, two high school staff members and one district provider have tested positive.
