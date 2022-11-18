DANVILLE — A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Gary Anspach has long felt a call to serve his nation.
Anspach remains active with the Marine Corps League, and on Thursday took the oath to serve as a member of the advisory council for the Southwestern Veterans’ Center.
Anspach, who lives in the Milton area, was administered the oath by Montour County Prothonotary Susan M. Kauwell, at the Montour County Courthouse.
“It’s something I’m proud of and that I’m able to do,” said Anspach. “Especially being a disabled Vietnam veteran. I’m glad I’m here to help.”
According to Anspach, being a member of the advisory council entails helping veterans with housing and jobs. The Southwestern Veterans’ Center is located in Pittsburgh and is a place that offers veterans assisted living and nursing homes.
Each state veterans home is run by an advisory council, which consists of 15 members and an adjutant general, Anspach explained. Members help with management, operation and evaluating the adequacy of the facilities within the homes.
Anspach was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf and will hold the position until June 1, 2025. Advisory council meetings for the Southwestern Veterans’ Center are held once a month, in either Harrisburg or Pittsburgh.
The Marine Corps League is a congressionally chartered U.S. Marine Corps related veterans organization. Its goals are to preserve the traditions of the Marine Corps and strengthen the fraternity of the Marines. League members are involved with community service, burials, flag raising ceremonies, flag dedications and parades.
“The Marine Corps League does a lot,” said Anspach. “Mainly we help Marines and disabled veterans. It’s a good organization. It’s really established for when you come out of the Marine Corps, to keep the tradition of the United States Marine Corps. We do all kinds of different programs. We’re responsible for getting the programs together and out to the public. We mainly deal with the public. That’s why we have to keep our standards high because we do it for the community.”
“We try to give back to the community and do as much as we can,” said league Junior Vice Commandant Greg Schlegel. “For instance, with Toys for Tots, what we do is sometimes we have somebody play Santa Claus for the kids. I tell you, giving back to the community is so rewarding.”
Anspach has been in the Marine Corps League for seven years.
“I started down in Fort Payne, Ala., and was there for five years and then I’ve been two years up here,” said Anspach.
He is currently apart of the Susquehanna Valley 308 Detachment of the Marine Corps League in Montandon.
Throughout his time as part of the Marine Corps League, Anspach has served as vice commandant in Fort Payne and is the sergeant at arms for Montandon. He was also awarded Marine of the Year in 2021 by the Marine Corps League.
Anspach joined the U.S. Marines in November 1968.
“I was in at the time of the Vietnam War,” said Anspach. “I went to Parris Island for boot camp and then Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton for more training. I went from Okinawa to Vietnam, then the next three years I was in Key West, Fla., at a Marine barracks down there. I had six years in.”
According to Anspach, he wanted to serve longer in the Marines, but suffered an injury in Vietnam.
“I was gonna make a career out of it, but it didn’t happen,” said Anspach. “I enjoyed the Marine Corps. I’m proud to be a Marine. They always tell us, ‘once a Marine, always a Marine.’”
In the past, Anspach has helped with Toys for Tots through the Marine Corps League. Toys for Tots is a program that distributes toys to children whose families cannot afford to buy them for Christmas.
“We distribute the toys for Christmas,” said Anspach. “We put them in bags, take them and then the people come down to pick their toys up. They fill out forms and they tell us, the coordinators, what they want for Christmas.”
