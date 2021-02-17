EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Commissioners approved agreements Tuesday which will direct coronavirus response Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) to a number of agencies, a school district and municipalities.
Among the “sub-grantee” agreements was a $40,000 CDBG-CV award to the Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) for a variety of assistance programs. They included rent, mortgage, utility and food assistance.
Sue Auman, USCAA executive director, credited SEDA-COG for moving the grant process forward. But a meeting would be needed with the agency to finalize how to roll out the funds according to guidelines.
“This is different. This is unique,” Auman told commissioners. “It is Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act-specific and designed to help the community in a community-focused way and help people who are struggling because of the pandemic.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards said each project had to clear some requirements before approval.
CBDG-CV agreements were also approved with Mifflinburg for Kindergarten through Grade 8 remote learning assistance ($97,552), the Union County Housing Authority Healthy Hands Healthy Homes Program ($12,000) and the Kelly Township remote learning assistance, Salvation Army Kelly Township Assistance Program and the Community Action Agency Kelly Township Assistance Program ($58,310).
A sub-grantee agreement with Union County and SEDA-COG was also passed to assist Lewisburg Borough with application preparation ($9,000).
