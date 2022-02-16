WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome Crystal Eddins, Ph.D., assistant professor of Africana studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as the keynote speaker for the College’s Race Equity? Symposium. The discussion, titled “Racial Capitalism and Reproductive Justice,” will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the Mary L. Welch Theatre.
The Race Equity? Symposium, directed by Victoria Gonzalez, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of sociology at Lycoming College, aims to not only bring awareness and education to the Lycoming campus but to call into question the absence of racial equity, or equal opportunities for all races.
“The question of how to achieve race equity is not one that is easily answered. With this year-long symposium, we hope to approach that question through many different lenses,” said Gonzalez. “Dr. Eddins’ presentation on reproductive justice will provide us with important insight to understand and navigate the current fight for the rights of women in general and women of historically underrepresented groups specifically.”
Eddins will center her talk around Black maternal health as well as other reproductive justice issues, including the recent Texas abortion law and its impacts on Black communities.
Eddins holds a dual major doctoral degree in African American and African studies and sociology from Michigan State University. She teaches courses on African diaspora theory, slavery, race, colonialism and social justice movements.
