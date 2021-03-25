MONTGOMERY — Al Holliday of Camp Hill, founder and publisher of Pennsylvania Magazine, will share highlights and overviews of some of the most interesting, odd and perplexing people and sites in Pennsylvania during a meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Eagle Grange, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The public is invited to attend; social distancing protocols will be observed and wearing of face masks required.
Holiday started the magazine in 1981 with his wife as a guide to the history, regional attractions and stories about interesting Pennsylvanians and their accomplishments, past and present. He is a native of upstate New York and has BA and MA degrees from Michigan State University. He came to Pennsylvania to work in the Department of Education, where he was director of public relations prior to founding the magazine.
