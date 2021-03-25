Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A steady light rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.