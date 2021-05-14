LEWISBURG — The Kelly Township Planning Commission will soon get another look at plans for an Aldi supermarket along Ziegler Road.
Makenzie Stover, Kelly Township zoning officer, confirmed plans would be on the agenda of the commission meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17 at the Kelly Township Municipal Building.
Developers for Aldi were granted four zoning variances by the Kelly Township Zoning Hearing Board in April. They included a variance to a township zoning ordinance which requires no more than 60% of a project lot be impervious to stormwater.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said the Planning Commission had been waiting on paperwork to be filled out.
He noted a sketch has been looked at of a plan for two franchised restaurants on a now-empty lot south of AJK Boulevard and west of Route 15. Popeye's and Arby's were the franchises mentioned, but the plans were in the early stages and nothing has been officially completed.
The Planning Commission would likely see the plans next, but no date has been mentioned.
