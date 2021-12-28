Confessed gunmen sentenced to 12 to 36 years in prison

SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Sunbury man will spend the next 12 to 36 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a felony count of criminal attempt homicide after being charged in a Nov. 10, 2019, shooting which occurred along Elm Street in Milton.
Ricky Pearson was reportedly sentenced to 12 to 36 years Monday by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
According to court documents filed in the case, an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by Milton police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Antonio Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson pulled out a gun and shot Whitesel before fleeing in a car with Carpenter and Sherrell.
Carpenter, of Highspier, was previously sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail after entering a fleeing or attempting to elude count filed in the case.
Sherrell, of Erie, was previously sentenced to three to 12 months in jail after entering a guilty plea to a misdemeanor simple assault charge filed in the case.
