State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
McCLURE — A 58-year-old Middleburg man was arrested after a traffic stop at 12:37 p.m .Jan. 23 along Ulsh Gap Road, McClure, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Forester was stopped and signs of impairment were noticed. Charges are pending, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported fight in the self checkout lane at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two males reportedly engaged in a fight. An investigation is ongoing, though a 30-year-old Selinsgrove man was listed as a victim.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported harassment at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 41-year-old Monroe Township man was victimized, police said.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported harassment at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 27.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP —Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and arrested a 22-year-old Middleburg man.
The victims included a 20-year-old Mifflintown woman and a 20-year-old Middleburg woman.
Firearm carrying concealed
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms in his vehicle.
Bronson Stone, 38, was taken into custody for unrelated warrants after allegedly being found in possession of two loaded weapons in his 2004 Ford F150 XLT.
Theft from a building
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a wallet, App card and photograph.
The alleged theft took place at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The items were taken from Dawn Campbell, 46, of Selinsgrove, police reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of $1,220 from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — A 2008 Cadillac was stopped for speeding at which time troopers said the driver was found to be wanted and in possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.
The stop occurred at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 27 along Route 11 north and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Martin Smack, 36, of Seaford, Del., was charged.
State Police At Stonington Natural death
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to investigate the death of an inmate from SCI-Coal Township.
Robert Ellison, 61, was being treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a terminal illness, police noted. The coroner’s office assisted and determined the death was due to natural causes.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was taken into custody after a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped following several alleged violations The unnamed 28 year old was taken into custody and charges were later filed, police reported. The stop occurred at 11:11 p.m. Dec. 4 along North Main Street, Porter Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a disabled motorist and took a Jersey Shore man into custody.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 17 along Route 220 south and Stewart Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The 59-year-old man, who was not named, was taken into custody for allegedly displaying signs of impairment. A 2015 Dodge Carvan was involved.
DUI
MONTOURSVILLE — A Bloomsburg man was charged after a traffic stop.
Quaydee Blackwell, 28, was determined to be under the influence after a 2010 Acural TL was stopped at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 23 along I-180 westbound, Montoursville, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 29 along North Main Street at Penn Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
A 2001 Dodge Durango driven by Michael C. Koch, 55, of Montgomery, was stopped at the intersection when it entered the intersection and struck the front of a southbound 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Denise A. Aubin, 64, of Montgomery, troopers reported.
Both drivers were belted. Aubin was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. Koch was not injured. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police said.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a stolen wallet.
The alleged incident took place between 8 and 11 a.m. Dec. 10 along Muncy Exchange Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The alleged victim is a 39-year-old Jersey Shore man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — An investigation into the theft of $1,150 from a 52-year-old Ralston man’s residence is ongoing.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 26 along Route 14, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly removed an item from a seal package delivered to an 89-year-old Williamsport woman’s address.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:39 a.m. Jan. 28 along Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The item stolen was oxycodone, troopers noted, and an investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP —A 68-year-old Montoursville woman was scammed into sending $400 in gift cards over the phone, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5 along Weitzel Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The woman was contacted by phone by someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. The victim was told she was $5,000 a week for life and was to purchase the gift cards for taxes.
Theft
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP —Someone stole anit-skid/rock salt from the Cogan House Township municipal building, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at 4609 Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said someone got into the shed and loaded the materials onto a trail and left without paying for the materials, which were valued at $400.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of vehicle parts
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of catalytic converters between 8:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Jan. 28 from 1705 Warren Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Someone removed a Toyota catalytic converter, valued at $300, by using a cutting instrument. The part belonged to Vickie Warren, 60, of Jersey Shore.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Two women were cited after they allegedly stole merchandise from Ulta Beauty, South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 24 and involved an 18-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, troopers reported.
Fight
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged physical altercation between two juveniles.
The incident occured at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tinsman Avenue and Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP —A Montgomery woman was cited after state police investigated an allegation of harassment.
The alleged incident took place at 7:59 p.m. Jan. 2 along Stryker Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The alleged victim was a 27-year-old Williamsport woman.
Harassment
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP —A Williamsport woman was cited after she allegedly shoved another person.
The alleged incident took place at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 28 at 5705 Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —A Williamsport man was cited after troopers responded to a trespassing complaint.
The alleged incident took place at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The unnamed 30-year-old Williamsport man was cited. The victim was a 71-year-old Williamsport woman.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the interior of a mailbox with eggs.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27 along Horn Hill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 52-year-old Hughesville woman.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, troopers said a person was arrested for DUI.
The stop occurred at 6:42 p.m. Jan. 28 along Captain Bloom and Spruce roads, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. The unnamed driver was transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending.
A 1989 Ford Ranger was allegedly involved.
