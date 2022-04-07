Trauma arrest reported at Union County crash scene

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A trauma arrest was being reported from the scene of a crash which occurred at around noon Thursday at the intersection of Route 15 and River Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Emergency services radio communications indicated a car was pushed 20 feet after being struck by a tractor-trailer truck which was traveling along Route 15 southbound. The car was reportedly attempting to enter the highway from River Road.
Radio communications indicated an individual at the crash scene was in a trauma arrest. The crash occurred in the midst of a driving rain storm.
A release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) stated Route 15 southbound traffic was being diverted into the Route 15 northbound lane at the crash scene. Northbound traffic was restricted to one lane due to the diversion.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, William Cameron Engine Company and PennDOT were called to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will release more information on the crash as it becomes available.
