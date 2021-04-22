TURBOTVILLE — Due to four new COVID-19 cases being reported at the Warrior Run High School, and based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the school will switch to a virtual learning model for Friday, April 23. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled through Sunday, April 25.
The high school is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning Monday, April 26. The elementary and middle schools will remain open for in-person instruction Friday, April 23.
According to a statement released by Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, all high school students are expected to follow their normal schedule throughout the day Friday, logging into classes and completing assignments as directed by their teachers.
Students attending Lyco CTC are expected to also join their Lyco classes virtually, as directed by their instructors.
Families interested in receiving school lunches should contact Jonathan Hall at jhall@wrsd.org or 570-649-5138 ext. 5012 to make necessary arrangements.
"While we recognize that the temporary closure may be inconvenient, we continue to thank you for your support and flexibility as we work together to continue the delivery of high-quality learning experiences while keeping our school community safe and healthy," Hack said.
According to information posted on the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, five high school students have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks. One middle school student has also tested positive.
