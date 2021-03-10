EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County commissioners took note of the best web address for Coronavirus Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) applications.
Online applications were being taken via a special page at the Community Giving Foundation website (www.csgiving.org/chirp). A link through the Union County website was being set up to expedite the process.
Chief Clerk Sue Greene explained some of the parameters at a commissioner’s work session.
Grants for eligible businesses will start at $5,000 and be offered in $5,000 increments with no grant to exceed $50,000. Applications will be available starting Monday, March 15 through Tuesday, June 15, but may not be accepted if funds are exhausted sooner than anticipated.
It was noted requirements included that businesses certify in good faith that their need is related to COVID-19 losses, that they have paid their taxes, are in operation and will not permanently cease operations within a year of the application date.
A 2020 reduction in revenue was also required, as measured by a 25% reduction in revenue in the first, second, third or fourth quarter compared to the previous year.
Online information also indicated other formulas applied for businesses which may have not been in business in parts of 2019. The generally required a 25% reduction in gross receipts to qualify.
Applicants will need to be in the Accommodation or Food Services and Drinking Places subsectors as designated by the North American Industry Classification system (NAICS).
Applicants will also need to have fewer than 300 employees, maximum tangible net worth of no more than $15 million, not be publicly traded and contract electronically with SEDA-Council of Government on approval.
Questions on the application process should be submitted to SEDA-COG c/o Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or by email to elockwood@seda-cog.org.
Elsewhere, Sabrina Holmes was introduced as master gardener coordinator for Union and Snyder counties. The Penn State Extension position was formerly a volunteer position.
Holmes, with a background in environmental science, told commissioners she sought to promote sustainable horticulture. As a Cleveland State University student, Holmes said she gained volunteer management experience in the student environmental movement.
Master gardeners, Holmes explained, are trained and required to pass an exam. Community service hours are donated in exchange for the education received. Programs ordinarily include getting young people interested in gardening, programs at fairs and libraries and workshops about pests and blight.
Holmes said their education outreaches are supported by research. Holmes was hopeful that master gardener programs could open up in the months ahead. The extension would continue to work at home and meet safely in the meantime.
