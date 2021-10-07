LEWISBURG — Creativity was the key in planning the return of an autumn festival in downtown Lewisburg.
The Lewisburg Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at and around The Piers, off Cherry Alley near Limestone Run, Lewisburg.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said long-time site Hufnagle Park was not available in 2021 due to ongoing renovation.
However, Ruby said 100 vendors planned to attend the 2021 version, with displays on both sides of the creek known as Limestone Run or Bull Run. There would also be children’s activities on the nearby Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
There has not been a Fall Festival in Lewisburg since 2019, Ruby noted. That was the first year that the festival was connected with the popular unPAved gravel cycling event.
“There are 1,200 registered for unPAved,” Ruby said. “But (the festival) is also a local event. We’re coming back and I think we’re doing really well.”
Attractions included craft vendors, food and drink, music and children’s activities including a bike rodeo.
Organizers also arranged for Ryan the Bug Man and judges to do a new “woolly worm winter weather prognostication.” Visit www.lewisburgpa.com for more information.
