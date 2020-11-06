MILTON — Data released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) indicates there have been no additional cases of COVID0-19 at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
According to the data, 106 residents and 57 staff members at the nursing center have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of an outbreak at the facility in early August.
The number of resident cases has remained level for several weeks, while the number of reported staff cases increased by one — to 57 — in a report issued Aug. 27.
According to the nursing center’s website, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 among staff. The site also states 62 residents have tested positive for the virus and have successfully recovered.
DOH data states 35 residents of the center have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak. That number has been unchanged for weeks.
DOH data said the nursing center currently has 63 residents, a decrease of two over the previous week. The center has a capacity of 138 residents.
