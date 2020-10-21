Today in history
Five years ago: Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not be a candidate in the 2016 White House campaign, solidifying Hillary Rodham Clinton’s status as the Democratic front-runner.
One year ago: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in Canada’s national elections; his Liberal party took the most seats in Parliament, but fell short of a majority. The nation’s three biggest drug distributors and a major drugmaker agreed to a $260 million settlement related to the toll from opioids in two Ohio counties; the settlement averted the first federal trial over the opioid crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Corrections recognizes employees for COVID-19 efforts
- Kershaw, LA stars shine, Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in WS opener
- The Latest: Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad
- With cakes, solitary Sabbaths sweetened for older Israelis
- Many thorny global situations hinge on US election outcome
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers turn to Jansen, bullpen for Game 2
- Total package: Betts paying off big for Dodgers in every way
- Fortunes of China's internet tycoons soar amid pandemic
Most Popular
Articles
- New York man charged in high-speed chase
- Crash closes Route 642
- Doris (Callenberger) Cooper
- Chef's Silver and Gold dissolves, donates funds
- A love of libraries
- Lawrence D. Mudge
- Charles W. Bingaman
- 35 properties sell for $135,000 at county upset sale
- 1,600 apple dumplings ready for purchase
- Mountain View death toll rises to 43 residents; Ralpho Twp. testing facility to open today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.