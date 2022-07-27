MILTON — The Rotary Club of Milton will once again hosting the Milton Harvest Festival 28 Mile Bike Race Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Filbert Street, in front of the Milton Borough Office Building. Registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Milton Borough Office Building. Awards are given in numerous categories for place finishers.
