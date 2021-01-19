Union County Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Non-arrest domestic, 2:45 a.m., Oxford Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 4:13 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist police agency, 4:23 a.m., Sodom Road, Milton; burglar alarm, 9:06 a.m., North Derr Drive; theft, 9:44 a.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 accidental call, 7:59 p.m., Market Street; reportable accident, 8:45 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Complaint, 10:13 a.m., Dekalb Lane, East Buffalo Township; fraudulent ID, 10:34 a.m., River Road, East Buffalo Township; MHMR, 10:55 a.m., Essex Place; assist police agency, 1:14 p.m., Broadway and South Turbot Avenue, Milton; harassment, 2:05 p.m., Buffalo Road; MHMR, 7:03 p.m., Wedgewood Drive, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 7:52 p.m., South Derr Drive; 911 accidental call, 9:26 p.m., South Front Street; harassment, 9:34 p.m., Hardwood Drive; warrant service, 10:03 p.m., police headquarters.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 8:41 a.m., West Market Street; public service, 10:51 a.m., North 15th Street; warrant service, 11:23 a.m., police headquarters; assault, 12:13 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; information, 12:19 p.m., North Main Street; child abuse, 12:27 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; ordinance violation, 4:25 p.m., Stein Lane at Fruit Farm Road, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 4:51 p.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; found property, 10:24 p.m., Dekalb Lane, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 11:44 p.m., Matlack Avenue.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was charged after police responded to Sheetz due to a patron causing a disturbance.
Joshua Bonilla, 33, of Sunbury, was charged after the alleged incident at 3 a.m. Dec. 28 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Bonilla allegedly caused a disturbance when he challenged customers to rock, paper, scissors. Bonilla allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and was taken into custody.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a large amount of equipment was stolen from a construction site.
The alleged incident took place around 11:45 a.m. Jan. 3 at South Old Trail and 10th Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers from Montoursville and Selinsgrove are investigating.
Victims included Shane Gray, 41, of Hughesville; Chris Shrawder, 58, of Selinsgrove; and Daniel Shrimp, 40, of Montgomery. Stolen items included: Ridgid pipe threader and tri-stand valued at $5,000; copper tube fittings valued at $9,281.74; spools of copper wire valued at $3,367; brass ball valves valued at $22,500.64; Master lock valued at $8, Master lock valued at $24 and a large black tool bag valued at $50.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a driver and passenger following a traffic stop at 11 a.m. Dec. 26 along Route 11 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Leah Farrabaugh, 24, of Lancaster and William Barnett, 23, of Ukiah, Calif., were arrested. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance while the passenger was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of controlled substances. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was involved, police noted.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Freeburg woman was cited after a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2013 Kia Sorento was stopped at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 16 along Main and North Main streets, Union Township, Snyder County. Brianna Campbell was charged after marijuana was allegedly found in the
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Buffalo, N.Y. man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 14 along North Susquehanna Trail and Long Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said contact was made with Maurisha Williams, 24, and Roland Davis, 24. The driver, was found to be impaired, troopers noted,, and allegedly resisted arrest. The passenger was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both were arrested, arraigned and released on bail.
A 2014 Jeep was allegedly involved.
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2007 Subaru Impreza was stopped and the driver arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology testing.
2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when an axle from a truck broke free and struck a following vehicle.
The crash occurred at 8:19 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 15, east of Field Station Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Western Star driven by Patrick H. Foley, 33, of Dallas, was traveling north when it’s driver’s side rear tires broke free from the axle and struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Jeanie L. Kilmer, 52, of Roaring Branch. Both drivers were belted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 16 along East Third Street at Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Ford Escape was traveling east in the left lane when it struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota Rav4, troopers reported. The unnamed drivers were not injured.
Strangulation
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic in progress and arrested a South Williamsport man.
The alleged incident took place at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 17 along Hillside Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County. A 47-year-old South Williamsport man allegedly attempted to strangle a 48-year-old Williamsport woman and threated to kill her. When the woman’s 23-year-old son intervened, the suspect allegedly pushed him.
The suspect was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault, troopers noted.
Corruption of minors
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers are investigating a report of corruption of minors.
The alleged incident took place at 4 p.m. Jan. 12 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County, and involved a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy, both of Jersey Shore.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Unityville woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop, troopers noted.
A 2016 Ford Fusion was stopped and Amber Wagner, 34, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The stop occurred at 2:12 a.m. Jan. 3 due to several traffic violations, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
ORANGEVILLE — A North Carolina man escaped injury when his tractor trailer overturned in Columbia County.
Jose M. Feliciano, 50, of Charlotte, N.C., was traveling north in a 2006 Freightliner along Route 93 at Route 487, Orangeville, when the vehicle overturned. Feliciano was belted and was uninjured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 42, south of Weiser Lane, Conyngham Township, Columbia County. Mary L. Hutchinson, 36, of Bloomsburg, was traveling north in the right lane in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse when the vehicle left the roadway via the right shoulder and struck a utility pole. Hutchinson was belted.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Michelle L. Heath and Linda L. Heath to David S. Heath, Michelle L. Heath and Melissa A. Burns, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Carolyn A. Yucha to Kulpmont Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Michael P. Magennis and Susan Magennis to James A. Bachert and Tammy L. Bachert, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing DBA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Shamokin, $1.
