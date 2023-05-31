Charges bound for court in alleged shooting of trooper

MILTON — Charges filed against a 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper have been bound over for court.
Hunter Douglas Shaheen appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. Shaheen has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Diehl ruled the commonwealth — represented by Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden and first Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger — had established a prima facie case, meaning the evidence presented was determined to be sufficient enough to warrant a trial.
Shaheen was also charged with two additional weapons violation charges, stemming from the fact that 21 is the minimum age to purchase a handgun in Pennsylvania.
Charges filed by the Watsontown police, including felony counts of aggravated assault and prohibited acts, as well as misdemeanor charges of prohibited acts, prohibited offensive weapons, prohibited acts (three counts) terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, were waived on to court.
During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Tpr. Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, testified he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Shaheen on April 12.
According to Spiece, he had responded to assist Watsontown Chief of Police Christopher Snyder with a domestic violence incident in which Shaheen was said to have assaulted his girlfriend and struck his mother along East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
“I was informed that a firearm was utilized or brandished during the domestic violence incident,” said Spiece.
He said a female passerby in a vehicle — who was not unidentified during the hearing — reported seeing someone matching Shaheen’s description walking east on Eighth Street Drive, so Spiece and Snyder followed that route in their vehicles.
Dashcam footage, which was entered into evidence by Bryden, revealed Spiece encountered Shaheen moving through an agricultural field along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Spiece then exited his vehicle and pursued Shaheen on foot.
“I had my taser in my left hand and my pistol in my right hand,” said Spiece.
Spiece testified that he noticed something was off with Shaheen’s gait and that it appeared that Shaheen’s right arm was static while he was running with his right hand around his waistband. The dashcam footage did not contain audio, but Spiece said Shaheen shouted “Why am I gonna be tased?”
According to Spiece, when the two were roughly 10 to 15 feet apart. Shaheen allegedly turned, squared off, and leveled a pistol at him with two hands. Per an exhibit entered into evidence by Bryden, the gun Shaheen was holding was identified as a Smith and Wesson M&P.
“During the heat of the moment, I believed he had fired multiple rounds,” said Spiece, noting that the investigation revealed that Shaheen had fired one round.
Spiece said he was struck by Shaheen’s round on the outer right thigh, beneath his service weapon, in what he described as a “graze wound.”
Spiece testified that he returned fire, shooting 11 rounds and retreating to his vehicle upon realizing his weapon was empty.
He said he then applied a self tourniquet and that Watsontown Patrolman David Podgorney applied a second tourniquet. Both Spiece and Shaheen were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Spiece said that, following the shooting, he was on limited duty for “a few days.” According to George Lepley, Shaheen’s attorney, Shaheen was struck four times and is still recovering from his injuries.
Tpr. Garrett Marvich, of Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, testified that police were able to recover two of the 45-caliber projectiles, both fired from Spiece’s weapon.
According to Marvich, police used a grid search, a metal detector, and a ballistics canine to search for the bullets. But said he thought they would have had to excavate the area to locate the remaining bullets. Ballistics entries for both firearms were at the Harrisburg crime lab, Marvich said.
Lepley said Shaheen’s arraignment is scheduled for June 22, upon which he plans to enter a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.
Shaheen remains locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
