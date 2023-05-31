Charges bound for court in alleged shooting of trooper

MILTON — Charges filed against a 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper have been bound over for court.

Hunter Douglas Shaheen appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. Shaheen has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

