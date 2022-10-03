TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced senior recognitions for September.
Elizabeth Welliver has been named Outstanding Senior. The daughter of Tim and Amy Welliver, Elizabeth is the student council president, National Honor Society historian and a member of the Spanish Club.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, college board AP Scholar Award, and College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Award.
Elizabeth enjoys reading and dancing, and works as a server. After high school, she hopes to work in foreign service for the government.
Peyton Meehan has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
The daughter of Gary and Jody Meehan, Peyton is vice president of student council, helps with Special Education Field Days, and is involved with National Honor Society and youth basketball.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, lettering for basketball and soccer, and Student Council Member of the Month.
Peyton enjoys skiing, playing soccer and basketball, hiking, fishing, hunting and her three shepherds. She is involved with First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Watsontown and Patriot K-9, and has worked as a waitress at The Fence Drive In.
After high school, she plans to attend college to receive an undergraduate degree in pre-medicine, with the hope of becoming a physician assistant.
Lindsey Trapani has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
The daughter of Chris and Penny Trapani, Lindsey is the student council social media rep, senior class treasurer, a member of National Honor Society, and plays soccer, and with the North Union United Soccer Club.
Her awards and achievements include 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference First Team All Star, Distinguished Honor Roll and 2021-2022 soccer team captain.
Lindsey is employed by Barnes and Noble and plans to major in business marketing in college.
Cody Goodspeed has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
The son of Derek and Staci Goodspeed, Cody is a member of study council, outdoor club, FFA and DECA. He is the captain of the soccer team, and placed second at a district track and field meet to qualify for states.
Cody is a member of the NU04 Soccer Club. He enjoys hanging out with friends, playing video games and spending time outside.
Upon graduation, he plans to become a welder and going into the Navy.
