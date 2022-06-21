MILTON — The training never stops for volunteer firefighters who strive to appropriately prepare for on-the-water rescues. However, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr questions whether responders can ever be “100% ready” for a catastrophic flooding event like Hurricane Agnes.
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River crested at 35.1 feet in Milton, during the June 1972 Agnes flood.
“I guess we won’t really know if we’re prepared until something would happen,” Derr said, of the department’s readiness for another catastrophic flood. “I don’t think you’re ever truly prepared 100% for anything.”
However, he stressed that the department has been going through extensive training to prepare for any type of water rescue.
Derr said long-time members of the fire department have shared that volunteers spent days assisting with the Hurricane Agnes flooding and its aftermath. He lauded their dedication.
“I would want to think we are more prepared today than we were back then, because of the training and equipment that is available today,” he said.
“We’ve actually increased our fleet,” Derr continued. “We have three boats, two inflatables and one hard-water boat... We’ve been focusing a lot of efforts on the water training program.
He credits firefighter Butch Johnston with leading those efforts.
“He has a lot of water-rescue training, from his previous departments,” Derr said. “We’ve updated pretty much all of our equipment to the latest and safest equipment there is out there.”
While members often participate in department-led training sessions on the water, he said instructors will be leading a water-rescue class in August for the volunteers.
“We’ve been scheduling all the classes we can get,” Derr said, adding that it’s difficult to schedule the classes due to a limited number of instructors and the classes filling quickly.
Even in years in which river levels don’t rise to flood stage, Derr said the department is busy conducting water rescues.
“Last year, we didn’t really have any flooding events, and we had 10 water-rescue type of events,” he said, adding that the department averages five to 10 water rescues per year.
Among its 2021 rescues, members of the department saved a 13-year-old girl who became distressed while swimming in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, in August.
Johnston, along with volunteers Terry Derr and Michael Poust received Medals of Valor for their roles in the rescue.
The department also, in 2021, rescued a kayaker near Watsontown and recovered several boats which became loose in the river.
Derr noted that 2011 was the last year in which a significant river flooding event hit the area.
“We ran for 30-plus hours, nonstop,” he said. “I don’t even remember how many calls we had. It was a lot, in the 20s.”
In 2018, Derr said the department assisted with water rescues caused by flash flooding near Watsontown and in Montour County.
“We were out in the Exchange area and assisted with rescuing a lady out of a car,” Derr noted. “We also assisted with getting a couple out of a home.”
He said individuals should take caution when around water, regardless of the weather conditions.
“If you can’t swim, don’t get around the water,” Derr said. “Be mindful of the conditions of the ground around the water.
“The river, it may look calm... but it’s deep,” he continued. “You have the undercurrent that can take you away quickly.”
Derr also advised paying attention to the weather forecasts when there is a threat of flooding.
“We usually go around, when we’re going to have high-water events, to let people know things are coming,” he said. “Pay attention to your surroundings.”
He also advises individuals to evacuate from their homes if they’re told to do so due to the threat of flooding.
“I get it, people don’t want to leave their homes,” Derr said. “When you don’t leave, that puts us at unnecessary risk when we do have to come and get people.”
