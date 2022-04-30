LEWISBURG — College plans for a Lewisburg Area High School senior recently got a boost.
Catherine A. Jacobson, of the Class of 2022, was named a Coca-Cola Scholar and was granted $20,000 for higher education use. Recipients have 10 years to use the award, up to $5,000 per year, which may also be applied to graduate school.
Jacobson, whose parents are Sharon and David Jacobson of Winfield, plans to go to Yale and study ethnicity, race and migration. She credited her family for instilling a sense of service to the community and specific academic interests.
"I think about my ancestors and the Jewish people who have been expelled from many places, oppressed and slaughtered," Jacobson said. "My great-grandparents fled Germany during World War II and came to America.
"Luckily, they had an easier journey than a lot of people can say," she added. "I really feel like I am the product of immigration and product of people being allowed to pursue their dreams and achieve social mobility."
Jacobson added that if the pandemic has revealed anything, it is the interdependence people have on one another. Her post-college plans include law school with an eye toward immigration or public interest litigation.
Jacobson said the three-round scholarship application considered grade point average, class rank, standardized test scores and all activities. About 68,000 students applied nationwide with about 1,600 chosen as semifinalists.
"We complied a more comprehensive list of everything we were involved in with some descriptions about the work we have done," Jacobson said. "Then there were some essays."
Regional finalists, about 250 students, were given a 20-minute interview. Though called regional, Jacobson noted the finalists were from all over the country. Of them, 150 recipients were named.
A news release from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation noted that in 2020 Jacobson registered more than 100,000 young voters. She has also worked to raise awareness about gun violence and youth advocacy by speaking at the Pennsylvania State Capitol and writing opinion pieces for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Pennsylvania Capital-Star and other publications.
Following participation in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Jacobson co-founded Teach Against Trafficking (teachagainsttrafficking.org) to give young people tools to recognize and help end human trafficking. She has also interned with the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia, working to guarantee fair funding for all public-school students in Pennsylvania.
Students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,600 scholars nationwide with over $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.
More information is available at www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.
