LEWISBURG — A $1.8 million sale of 43 acres at the Great Stream Commons industrial park was approved Tuesday by Union County commissioners.
The sale, to Northumberland-based River Run Foods, was the latest in a series of agreements for parcels at the site.
Roger Hoffman, River Run Foods CEO, told commissioners a 300,000-square-foot facility was in the works.
River Run Foods, best-known for sauces and salsas, produces many food products under contract for well-known brands.
Hoffman added the company’s existing plant at 50 Blue Hill Road, Northumberland not only would remain open but also expand.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, praised the entrepreneurship of the local company. He attributed the sale, and others which could be on the horizon, to a change of brokerage of the property.
Boop credited Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic director, for finding the new broker. Previous personnel tasked with marketing the Gregg Township industrial area were not as successful.
“(They) were either employed by the Industrial Development Corporation and then by Union County that did not get the job done,” Boop said. “When we turned this over to (McLaughlin) and he identified the broker that we now have, things changed.”
Boop lamented the 20 years of previous efforts and talk that the site was too far from “hot” industrial corridors along Interstates 81 and 99.
Commissioner Stacy Richards called the sale a “great win” and was looking forward to expanded employment opportunities.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said there was still interest in the site among prospective employers thanks in part to the work ethic which prevails in the area.
Other recent sales or plans announced included development of a Snappy’s convenience store at an intersection with Route 15 and a $1.1 million transfer of 57 acres to 17890 Russell Road, LLC.
It was noted several hundred acres of Great Stream Commons remained available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.