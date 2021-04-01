McEWENSVILLE — All five members of McEwensville Borough Council were quickly replaced after recently resigning, according to Mayor Stacy Packer.
Council president Clyde Smith, along with members Gary Bennett and Tina Clemens all resigned during the February meeting, according to Packer.
“The two people left on council were Jason Buck and (Vice President) John Ficks,” Packer said. “There weren’t enough people to make a motion and accept their resignations.”
As a result of not having a quorum, she said no one was left to approve resignations which had also been written by Buck and Ficks. As a result, the two were obligated to remain as council members for a 45-day period, after which time their resignations went into effect.
Packer would only state that the resignations were for personal reasons, and directed all other questions to the council members.
Both Smith and Ficks declined to comment on the reasons behind the resignations.
Smith’s wife, Tina, also resigned as the borough’s auditor, Packer said.
“I don’t know if they thought they were getting back at something or why they would even do this,” Packer said, of the resignations. “It didn’t take long to replace council. Everybody wanted to do what’s best.”
With all five council member resigning, Packer said borough Solicitor Robert Benion announced that 15 community members would need to sign a petition asking the Court of Common Pleas to appoint new council members.
“(Benion said) the borough would no longer be running the government, the bills would no longer be paid (without a council in place),” Packer said. “The solicitor told all the visitors (at the February council meeting) this has never happened.”
Packer was able to get 17 borough residents to sign a petition asking the courts to appoint five new members to council.
She initially used her own resources to pay the fees necessary to file the petition with the courts. The new council later voted to reimburse Packer for the fees.
When she paid the fees, Packer said she wasn’t sure if she’d be reimbursed.
“The monies were the least of my worries,” she said. “(I wanted to) get our town back up and running again.
“I truly care about McEwensville,” she continued. “I want it to be run properly. I want total transparency.”
She praised the five community members who stepped up to serve on council.
Chris Walker has been appointed interim president, and Fred Wesner interim vice president. Both were appointed to fill terms lasting through the end of 2021, Packer said.
In addition, Greg Yost, Robert Kare and Kathie Noonan were appointed to fill terms expiring at the end of 2023.
Packer said Noonan will also serve as borough secretary as Brendi Brooke resigned from the position.
Packer said she’s “so thankful” the community members stepped up and agreed to serve on council.
“I just wanted to stand tall and hold my head up, and get this done,” she said. “I’m very proud of what I did. I’m very proud of all my friends that helped me.”
She noted it’s been a “difficult time” for the community, and that she’s ready to move forward, working with McEwensville’s residents.
“I’m very open to anything,” Packer said. “If anyone has a problem they can call me, they can call Chris, they can call Fred. We will work together to resolve anything that needs to be resolved.”
