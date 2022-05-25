State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Neal Kudlo, 57, of Middleburg, has been charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment following a crash which occurred at 4:29 p.m. April 24 at a red light located at North Susquehanna Trail and Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Kudlo struck a vehicle which Juliana Lucas, 18, and Janina Wenrick, 35, both of Mount Pleasant Mills, were in.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A York man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:15 p.m. May 17 along South Susquehanna Trail, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Huyndai Sonata driven by Jon Curry, 34, went off the roadway and struck a tree line. Curry was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Fleeing and eluding
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers have not yet identified two motorcycle riders who were taken into custody following an incident which occurred at 3:23 p.m. May 16 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said they attempted to stop a 2001 Kawasaki and a 2013 Honda which were traveling at a high rate of speed. Troopers attempted to stop the two vehicles, with a pursuit ensuing. The two riders were subsequently taken into custody.
Terroristic threats
LIVERPOOL — Arlando Collazo, 24, of Lima, N.Y., reported that an unknown motorist fled the scene after pointing a firearm at him.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. May 20 along Route 104, Liverpool.
Theft
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Dakota Gearhart, 21, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of $9,700.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which occurred between 8 p.m. March 16 and 7 p.m. May 3 at 1645 Foxoboro Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Franklin Benfer, 53, of Middleburg, reported someone opening a credit card in his name.
The incident occurred between Oct. 1 and May 4 at 1131 Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Turbotville man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:19 p.m. May 21 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Austin Mingle, 23, of Turbotville, lost control of a 1995 Kawasaki Vulcan, causing the vehicle to tip onto its side.
Mingle and passenger Ian Brothers, 22, of York, both sustained suspected minor injuries. Mingle was cited with classes of licenses.
One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Breanna Markel, 22, of Montoursville, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:09 a.m. May 20 along Mall Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Markel struck a deer which entered the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:21 a.m. May 20 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Sean Todd, 48, of Williamsport, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado east on Quaker State Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, utility pole and tree.
Todd was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle fled the scene after striking a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Maria Kennedy, 38, of Linden.
The crash occurred at 2:56 p.m. May 6 along Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County, as troopers said the fleeing vehicle merged onto Route 220 from the West Fourth Street on-ramp, struck the Ford, and left the scene.
Kennedy was not injured.
Drug possession
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — Blaine Bromfield, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs during a traffic stop conducted at 10:26 p.m. May 22 along Route 15 northbound, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Muncy man reported that a 53-year-old Muncy woman slapped him and poured beer over his head.
The incident was reported to have occurred at 3:38 p.m. May 22 along Second Avenue, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Accidental shooting
LEIDY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an accidental shooting occurred at 6:40 a.m. May 22 along Mids Lane, Leidy Township, Clinton County.
An individual not identified by troopers was cleaning a pistol when it accidentally discharged, striking the person in the hand and finger. The individual was treated and released from UPMC Williamsport.
Endangering welfare of child
MILL HALL — Brandy Moyer, 42, of Jersey Shore, has been charged after troopers said a vehicle she was driving fled the scene after striking another vehicle.
Moyer, troopers said, was found a short distance later with an 8-year-old boy in the car. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
The incident occurred at 10:41 .m. May 5 along Main Street, Mill Hall.
