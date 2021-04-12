HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there were 3,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,362 new cases reported Sunday, April 11, for a two-day total of 6,450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424 since March 2020
There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5%.
Four new deaths were reported statewide over the last two days, according to the Department of Health. The state has logged 25,406 deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020.
Locally, confirmed new cases rose by 51 over the last two days in Lycoming County, 27 in Northumberland County, 25 in Union County, 10 in Columbia County and five each in Snyder and Montour counties, all based on Department of Health data. No new deaths were reported in any of those counties.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 38.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 6,411,940 total vaccine doses as of Monday.
- 2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 87,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,832,366 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,557 (338 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,033 cases (266 deaths)
• Union County, 4,198 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,582 cases (129 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,619 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,733 cases (60 deaths)
