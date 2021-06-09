LEWISBURG — The second phase of the PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement) project at Evangelical Community Hospital should be accepting patients in less than a week.
Hospital staff and others were given a tour Tuesday of a new unit devoted to critical care, expected to open Tuesday, June 15. It is within the original hospital structure, but will tie into the intermediate care facilities of the first phase of PRIME.
Work started in October after the first phase of PRIME was complete.
Officials noted the 12 patient rooms were each at least two to nearly three times as large as rooms in the existing intensive care unit. The extra space would more easily accommodate larger pieces of equipment needed for critical care.
Two rooms are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved with in-ceiling lifts. Of them, one was a designated a bariatric room for a “person of size.” Each room is private with its own bathroom and family space.
The color of the floor material even has a use, distinguishing a caregiver area from a patient area from a family area.
“It came from our contractors and our designers,” explained Kelly Solomon, registered nurse. “All of our isolation equipment is in-(room). We can come in and put our isolation gowns and our masks on. But we can also come in and talk to our patient before we have to completely glove up as well.”
There are also pull-out couches for family members in recognition the value of family support in recovery of an individual.
Solomon noted that critical care was the same as intensive care. The slight name change was more inclusive of all specialties, rather than just vascular, heart or respiratory care.
As for visitors, Solomon said their status was changing constantly as the hospital complies with recommendations. They have tried open up as much as possible in view of the value patients being visited by family members. But they will continue to screen all visitors and be careful.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, said two visitors per patient were currently permitted. Visit www.evanhospital.com for more information.
