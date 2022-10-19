Selinsgrove student interns with Globetrotter

SUNBURY — Lackawanna College Sports Management student Tanaya Frazier, of Selinsgrove, recently landed an internship with Globetrotters star Mia “Mighty” Hopkins.
It started when Hopkins – a native of Pittson – reached out to the Scranton-based college seeking a dedicated, hard-working intern.
“It was crucial for me to find someone who not only wanted to help my brand succeed but also someone willing to learn,” said Hopkins, who wanted a student who could help support the website for her “STARMIA” clothing line. “As my brand grows, it’s hard to run all my social media by myself, so being able to share some of the work is a win for both of us.”
Frazier’s responsibilities consist of video conferencing weekly with Hopkins and, in addition to helping manage the “STARMIA” online site, developing and posting social media content both for the brand and Mia herself.
“I enjoy that Lackawanna College is a small school – that makes it particularly student-oriented,” said Frazier, who attends the college’s Sunbury location. “Professors are eager to help both in and outside the classroom, and this support was a vital factor in my being able to land this opportunity with a Harlem Globetrotter.”
Prior to attending Lackawanna College, Frazier was a political science major at another school. But in the midst of the pandemic, she decided to switch to sports management and transfer to Lackawanna College, where her sister Tatiyana had previously taken classes.
“The pandemic caused me to lose motivation, so I took a step back and decided to try something different,” Frazier explained. “I come from a sports family, so I thought studying sports management could be the right step.”
Dance, cheerleading, basketball, and also track and field all were part of Frazier’s youth. In addition, she’s currently gaining further experience with social media management by running an employer’s social media feeds, as well as her own.
The Lackawanna College sports management program offers a variety of courses, including Sports in American Society, Sports Reporting, managerial accounting, ethics of sports management, sports leadership, and sports facilities/event management. After graduation, possible career paths include business management, promotions, or even working in the athletic department of a college or university.
“We’re proud to be local affordable, and career-focused – and to prove that just because you’re in central Pennsylvania, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to great opportunities” says Philip Campbell, director of Lackawanna College’s Sunbury Center.
