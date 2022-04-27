Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Plea Court
• Brandi Farbiarz, 36, of Lewisburg, entered a no contest plea to false alarm to agency of public safety, a misdemeanor.
• Travis Watkins, 40, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Terry W. Walter, 51, of Mifflinburg, entered a gulty plea to misdemeanor driving while license suspended pursuant to Section 3602/1547B1 third or subsequent violation.
Sentences
• Selah J. Fox, 25, of Sunbury, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Ackeem J. Dehaney, 27, of Detroit, Mich., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemenaor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Jon D. Robinson, 19, of Philadelphia, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Selinsgrove woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:47 p.m. April 23 along Renninger School Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Lexi Kerstetter lost control and struck a telephone pole. Kerstetter, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ethan Miller, 28, of Selinsgrove, reported being assaulted.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, reported at 5 p.m. April 12 at 1394 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Brenda Kratzer, 58, of Middleburg, reported the filing of a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The claim was filed between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, and reported from 57 Cardiff Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a theft of services, filed by Craig Mull, 36, of Mount Pleasant Township.
The report was issued at 12:30 p.m. April 23 at 9487 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:35 a.m. April 25 along Route 15, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Anita Schmeer, 66, of North Wales, swerved to miss an object in the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Trout Run man and a 26-year-old Trout Run woman have been cited.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:07 a.m. April 22 along Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township, Lycoming County. No further details on the incident were provided.
DUI roving patrols
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers have announced plans to conduct roving DUI patrols and checkpoints.
The patrols and checkpoints will take place throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend in Lycoming County.
Burglary
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A pair of shoes valued at $200 were stolen in a burglary which occurred at 4:03 a.m. April 24 along Angletown Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an 18-year-old Muncy boy was taken into custody after entering a home through a window, and leaving through a front door.
State Police at Bloomsburg DUI
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unidentified 38-year-old Coal Township man, after troopers said he exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 10:33 a.m. April 24 at West Third Street and Interstate 80 westbound, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Harassment
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man and an individual from Millville were the victims in an altercation which occurred at 1:41 p.m. April 15 at 203 Robin Road, Greenwood Township, Columbia County, troopers reported.
Patrick Racey, 28, of Turbotville, and Karns Salvage, of Millville, were listed by troopers as victims in the incident which occurred when Charles Karns, 51, of Millville, grabbed and struck the victims.
State Police at Lamar Minor patrol
BLOOMSBURG — Three under-age individuals were cited for possession of alcohol, Owen Thygeson, Samuel Pieretti and Joshua Domeier.
Troopers said the citations were issued between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 23 in Bloomsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.