LEWISBURG — The National Day of Prayer was observed Thursday by clergy members who have contributed to a daily internet broadcast of prayer since September.
The Awakening, originating at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, began on Labor Day with a goal of offering a “million prayers for America.” It was begun amid social and political tumult and uncertainty over whether COVID-19 would spread again.
Contributing clergy members have typically rotated in the daily duty which is recorded then posted by noon at www.TheAwakeningWorldwide.com. It has received thousands of views in many states and hundreds of responses.
Richard Gathman, Himmelreich Memorial Library board chair, assembled some of the original contributors for the National Day of Prayer for the day’s recording. They included the Rev. Ryan Kraus of the First Presbyterian Church (Lewisburg), who prayed for freedom from fear and anxiety suffered by people who have had a difficult year.
The Rev. Barb Yorks, St. Andrews United Methodist Church (Milton), offered prayerful concerns for national leaders, notably that they serve ethically, follow the 10 Commandments and are accountable. Her offering included a plea that marriages be healed and sustained across America.
The Rev. Glen Bayly, of the Lions Den University Report, called for the nation and its schools to acknowledge a Christian heritage. The Rev. Richard Earl, of Sunbury, attributed the prosperity of the nation to its heritage, but cautioned that prosperity may lead to pride. Earl’s prayer acknowledged that the nation’s prosperity topped those of other countries and should humbly be considered a blessing.
Rev. Andrew Knisely, pastor of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Elysburg, said the nation has predictably become a more secular society. He recalled serving as a missionary in France, observed a retreat from religious observance in that country and prayed that believers in America be given the power to share their faith.
Afterward, Bayly recalled the Christian presence at the founding of the United States. He planned to talk with a state senator and a cabinet-level secretary to ensure that prayer opens sessions when legislators meet in person again.
“The mission all over our country is to realize that we need God,” Bayly said. “It shouldn’t just be a formality or a tradition, it should be a sincere thought that without God, what are we?”
Yorks added appreciation for the National Day of Prayer. The wide recognition it receives solely for that purpose was also a plus.
“In the churches I have served, we have not always been in an area where we have an official gathering,” Yorks said. “Our churches have tried to have a prayer vigil from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. where people take half-hour time slots and come into the church and pray. You can do this doing COVID too because it is one person at a time.”
Kraus called prayer a gift which may be practiced in isolation, but is better when people are together. He observed churches starting to gather in person again and hoped people would be able to share their faith.
Knisely similarly cited the value of fellowship among believers. He noted the value of small prayer meetings and prayer with other pastors on Wednesdays.
“I think that we need a National Day of Prayer more than ever,” Knisely said. “As our culture becomes less and less Christian, we need to hold on to our faith with tenacity.”
Roots of a National Day of Prayer go back to before the American Revolution. The modern observance, established in 1952, is traditionally on the first Thursday of May.
