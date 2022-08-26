SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University (SU) opened its 165th academic year with an Opening Convocation which welcomed 624 new students to campus.
SU President Jonathan Green encouraged them to be fully engaged in the next four years, trading the convenience of virtual events for the connectedness of in-person gatherings.
“Every spring, seniors lament that their four years went by much too fast, and they scramble to make every possible remaining connection," Green told the gathering. "My fear is that you will miss out on truly life-changing relationships because of your own fear of missing out on superficial virtual engagements."
Green charged the Class of 2026 with making the most of their time as undergraduates as they prepare to lead a "weary" world.
SU reported that the incoming class represented 12.5% of a pool of 6,555 applicants and included 61 students in the top 10 of their high school graduating class, seven valedictorians adn three salutatorians.
The Class of 2026 included students from 19 states, with most coming from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Connecticut. Overseas students came from Brazil, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Kenya, Philippines, Qatar and Ukraine.
Racial and ethnic populations disproportionately represented in higher education made up 19% of the incoming class, with 21% being the first in their families to go to college and 25% receiving federal Pell Grants.
Other Class of 2026 facts:
• 31% have declared majors in the School of Natural and Social Sciences
• 26% have declared majors within the Sigmund Weis School of Business
• 23% have declared majors in the School of Humanities
• 9% have declared majors in the School of the Arts
• 12% have not yet declared a major
Arianna Sivio, a senior double-major in political science and public policy with a minor in international studies and president of the Student Government Association, noted the SU 2022-23 theme of renewal.
“When I started my own story here, I was desperately searching for a fresh start," Sivio said. "As a person who experienced bullying all throughout high school, I became quiet and reserved. I went to school and did what was needed and that was all. It wasn’t that I didn’t want more than that, I just didn’t feel like I could. I knew that moving away from home, while terrifying, was going to bring me the peace and comfort that I needed to start over.
“You’re soon going to realize that there’s an interesting type of beauty that comes with starting over. You find yourself doing things that maybe you never thought you would do, or could do,” Sivio added. “Be open, trust that you’ve learned enough in the last few years to lunge into this new chapter.”
