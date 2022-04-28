DEWART — Keith Foust beamed as he received the Eastern Pennsylvania Family Owned Small Business of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by family members and employees who helped him build Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company over its more than 70 years in operation.
Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company (SFEC) began in 1961 when Foust’s father, Max Foust Sr., started servicing fire extinguishers out of a garage.
Now Keith serves as president of the company, which has grown to two locations serving 20 counties across Pennsylvania, with his son, Seth Foust, as vice president.
The company offers an array of fire suppression, rescue and safety equipment, as well as safety and workplace compliance training to fire departments, offices, and other facilities.
Also in attendance at the award ceremony were Keith’s wife, Cathy Foust, who also works at SFEC, as well as his sister, Linda Foust-Confer; brother, Max Foust Jr.; and sister-in-law, Christine Foust, all of whom worked at the company for many years.
Before the ceremony, Foust led attendees on a tour of the facilities at 2122 Main St., Dewart, winding his way past fire extinguishers of all shapes and sizes that lined the floors.
He showed visitors through the offices and workshops of the operation, pointing out custom fire suppression panel systems built for offices and fire engines, breathing apparatus filling and testing systems and a seven-ton C02 tank in the parking lot.
One hallway wall was dedicated to antique suppression systems and canisters, bulky and brassy unlike the stop-sign red extinguishers used today.
An old glass bulb system on display, meant to shatter at high heat and spray its flame retardant contents across a room, was popular around the turn of the 20th century said Seth Foust, before it was discovered that the chemicals it contained were carcinogens.
Steve Stumbris, director of the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and nominator of SFEC for the award, gave an introduction at the ceremony before inviting Maureen Hauck, assistant director of the Bucknell SBDC, and Steve Dixel, director of the SBA Eastern Pennsylvania District Office, to give comments.
All three spoke about the efforts SFEC made to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions and declining sales forced the company to lay off 15 employees.
At the time, the Bucknell SBDC, which has been working with SFEC for many years —the company was its seventh of what is now over 17,000 clients— stepped in to help secure economic assistance through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL).
Through its work with the SBDC, the company was able to bring back all of its employees by the end of May 2020, and Keith Foust said business since then has been back on the right track.
“We’re back to normal and firing on all 15 cylinders.”
Dixel praised the Foust family for its dedication to the multi-generational company.
“Your efforts really speak for themselves in terms of the employees you have here, their commitment to their jobs, their commitment to their work, their commitment to their community, and most of all your commitment to them, and we are grateful to you for that,” Dixel said.
Keith Foust addressed the audience after formally receiving the award, and thanked his family and staff for helping him make the company what it is today.
“It’s not about me, it’s about these guys standing all behind you,” said Foust, gesturing at employees around the room. “It’s about my son, and the family before me.”
“I’m just thrilled and excited, I’m honored,” Foust said of the award, adding that the phone call informing him of the company’s win brought tears to his eyes.
“These guys, everybody, is my family. I mean, we may not live together, but we work together and I couldn’t do it without them. I don’t know what else to say, I’m so honored.”
