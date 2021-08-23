MILTON — “I’m proud of every one of you,” former coach Bob Long shared in a brief but heartfelt speech before enjoying a meal at the 30-year reunion picnic for the 1991 Milton Little League team.
The Senior League team that won the Pennsylvania State Championship that year gathered over the weekend at Brown Avenue Park to reminisce and commemorate what was a great summer season for the then-teens.
Long continued, “All of you are doing so well, and that just pleases me to no end.”
The reunion was organized by both Long and former team manager, Charles Swartz. Former teammates gathered around to tell stories from their Little League days, as well as catch up on what’s been happening in their lives over the past 30 years.
In 1991, Milton won the qualifying game in Dickson City before moving on to the State Championship game in Emporium.
“We had some really good competition,” Long said of their journey to states. Milton would go on to win the game against Lehigh with a final score of 11-4.
