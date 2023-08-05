Marriage licenses
• Jacqueline Torres, 53, of Sunbury, and Eric Lennartz, 43, of Sunbury.
• Koebi Corcoran, 25, of Northumberland, and Connor Goodhart, 27, of Northumberland.
• Sable Rhodes, 24, of Shamokin Township, and Jareth Haley, 23, of Shamokin Township.
• April Smith, 58, of Mount Carmel Township, and Gerald Kerstetter, 60, of Mount Carmel Township.
• David Pyle, 54, of Timonium City, Md., and Patricia Wrahel, 32, of Timonium City, Md.
Deed transfers
• Donald D. Ketchem estate and Debra S. Shultz exeuctrix to Dewey J. warren, property in Milton, $1.
• Steven A. Hewitt and Mindy S. Hewitt to Hewitt Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Steven A. Hewitt trustee and individually and Mindy S. Hewitt trustee and individually, property in Milton, $1.
• David C. Moser, Ellen A. Moser, Eric D. Moser and Cynthia M. Moser to Eric D. Moser, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Robert L. Musser and Diane Lynn Wittig Musser to Diane Lynn Wittig Musser, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• John Fogarty Development Corporation to Venture Group LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc. to Barry Troup and Melissa Troup, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Philip A. Eiswerth to Cresswell Properties LLC, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Matthew W. Masters to Hazel L. Ramirez, property in Milton, $168,000.
• Brian Stahl and Bobbi E. Stahl to Pamela A. Merook and Kyle G. Troutman, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• John R. Boughner Jr. and Brenda Boughner to William F. Rees and Barbara A. Rees, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Roy Troutman Sr. to Kendra A. Faust, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Cody R. Wisner to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $46,000.
• Jason A. Morgan and Angela E. Morgan to Larry J. Hartman and Mary Jane Hartman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Daniel B. Zook and Rebecca E. Zook to The Heap LLC, property in Lower mahanoy Township, $1.
• Joseph Pearson to Christopher Lewinson, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• Infinite Property Ventures LLC to Ehis Igbinosa and Martha Sneh, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Capital Projects LLC to Infinite Capital Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Linda Wolfe to Ambrose P. Hill and Heather A. Hill, property in Upper Augusta Township, $225,000.
• Rebecca W. Lebeda to Shingara Properties LLC, property in Lower Augusta TOwnship, $1.
• Ervin L. Lapp and Rosanne Marie Lapp to Evin L. Lapp and Rosanne Marie Lapp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Sara E. Reed to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,500.
• Louis Ramirez and Senovia Ramirez to Brian J. Paul, property in Sunbury, $169,000.
• Welby Homes Inc. to Sherry marie Mull, property in Northumberland, $320,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez to Daniel Abreu Dipre, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Sebastian Realty Investments LLC to James F. Kealy, property in Coal Township, $115,000.
Joseph P. Miscavage III and Jennifer M. Miscavage to Jose Guillermo Noriega-Rios and Margaret Fanshceska Rondon-Estrella, property in Shamokin Township, $10,000.
• Tarheel Properties LLC to Juwan Lopez, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Henry A. Gross and Theresa A. Gross to Barry L. Thomas and Laruie K. Thomas, property in Point Township, $1.
• Gary L. Dorman and Sheila Dorman to Casey Higgins and Kimberly Gordon, property in Northumberland, $125,000.
• Wymann G. Hoyt and Marrianne Hoyt to Hoyt Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Jessica A. Hoty trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Steven W. Betsker, Cathy L. Betsker, Pamela L. beksker, Gregory C. Wenrich and Paula Jo Barnhart to Jennifer Bert Klinger and Dale Klinger, property in Sunbury, $152,500.
• Donna J. Powell, Donna Bergan and Francis Bergan to Donna J. Bergan, Francis Bergan, Kevin Powell and Jillian Powell, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph S. Kratovich and Cynthia M. Kratovich to Joshua Kratovich and Stacie Stelma, propertyin marion Heights, $1.
• Sandra M. Lucas to Sandra M. Lucas, Shelly M. Lucas and Bryce C. Lucas, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Earnest R. Lahr and Margaret R. Lahr to Michelle L. Sejuit, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Branchview Inc. to Joshua Duke and Romulo L. Lumanat, property in Northumberland, $1.
• J&L Johnson Properties LLC to Excellent Facilities Services Inc., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph L. Supsic estate and Anastasia R. Supsic administratrix to Anastasia R. Supsic, property in Shamokin Township, 41.
• Donn W. Lorenz to Shamokin Place Restaurant LLC, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Francis Saah Effa to Ali Y. Makki, property in Shamokin, $28,000.
• Northumberland Tax Claim bureau and Paul D. Knauff Jr. to Ali Y. Makki, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Lamont's Conciegre Services Inc. to BCO Xpress LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $8,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, George T. Harris and Davis J. Harris to 1 Corniel m\Management Corporation, property in Coal Township, $28,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Guy Chandrika and Toure I. Phipps-Henderson to NSL Services LLC property in Shamokin, $8,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Acorn Estates LLC to Jency Reynaldo Batista, property in Shamokin, $3,700.
• Preston G. Ross estate and Katheryn M. Ross exeuctrix to Katheryn M. Ross, property in Rockefeller TOwnship, $1.
• Kathryn M. Ross to Taffi L. Zartman and Shawn L. Ross, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Cherise A. Hatch to Gretchen S. Lovas and Sharlene E. Gilman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Houssam Abdul-Al and Chaza F. Abdul-Al to Albert M. Cozad and Cheryl Cozad, property in Ralpho Township, $480,000.
• Kathryn Nora McBride estate, Mary Jo McBride co-administrator and Joseph McBride co-administrator to Jamesetta Quitech and Mack Quitech, property in Ralpho Township, $215,000.
• Kendra A. Faust to Stephen Douglas Sundman, property in Mount Carmel, $68,800.
• Amber Lynn Purcell and Bradlee Purcell to Taylor Lynn Kiefaber and Colton Bethge, property in Lower Augusta Township, $289,000.
• Luxury Investment Real Estate LLC to Yadelys Altagarcia Almanzar Vargas, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
