LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors passed a proposed final budget for 2022-2023 at their Thursday night meeting.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the state will be informed of the passage and that the district will continue to tweak numbers before a June deadline for final adoption. He said a projected budget deficit of about $1 million from when the budget process started has been eliminated.
However, Director Jordan Fetzer expressed concern that a significant amount of revenue could be lost with the pending sale of the Country Cupboard property to nonprofit Evangelical Community Hospital.
Fairchild agreed there could be a significant shift but noted it will depend on how the property is used. A nonprofit buyer would also have to apply for tax exempt status.
Fairchild said after the meeting that the former Country Cupboard generated about $70,000 annually under the current assessment and tax millage.
Evangelical noted in a midweek announcement of the proposed sale that plans for the property were yet to be determined. Until then, Fairchild said the site of the former restaurant and shop complex will remain on the tax roles.
He said the proposed final budget for 2022-2023 contains a 4% tax increase, the district’s limit under Act 1.
The owner of $100,000 in property is currently assessed $1,833 at the rate of 18.33 mills. If a 4% tax increase is adopted, the owner of $100,000 would pay an additional $76 in property tax.
“Obviously we don’t want to stop there,” Fairchild said. “We are going to continue to scrub our numbers and continue to get it as low as we can.”
The effect of inflation on the budget process has yet to be fully realized.
Though an increase in transportation costs is expected, Fairchild said the exact cost cannot be determined until the state comes out with its transportation subsidy amount.
“We do have a small increase budgeted in for that,” Fairchild said. “We tried our best to estimate.”
Food services would be done in-house, Fairchild said. But food and supply increases were still expected.
Directors agreed on a three-year employment contract for Farichild with a salary of $105,000 for the 2022-2023 year. The contract stipulated that the director perform services as directed by the superintendent. Fairchild would receive a raise of no less than 2% with the precise amount determined by the board.
Directors also approved a new contract for Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser. Under the three-year contract, Moser will be paid $135,750 with a raise of no less than 2% annually. The precise amount could be established by the board. The assistant superintendent’s contract was extended in 2019 to the current year and was set to expire.
Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, director and board president, and Tera Unzicker-Fassero were absent from the Thursday night meeting. Corey Heath, director and board vice president, chaired the meeting.
