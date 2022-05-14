ALLENWOOD — A Blessing Box was recently built and put into service at the White Deer Valley Baptist Church.
The community outreach project helps distribute non-perishables, hygiene products and children's books to people in need. It has been in place at the church, at 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, for about two weeks and has already seen use.
White Deer Valley Baptist Church Pastor Mike Deal said the congregation is a small one, but does not hesitate to get behind the project.
"We are just trying to do what Jesus wants us to do," Deal said. "That's one of the things he said, take care of the poor and those in need."
The idea for the Blessing Box, filled by donations, began with Kaitlin Snoddy, a church member, who said it contains a little bit of everything.
Church members helped her expand on the idea. The box is on the porch of the church, protected from the weather.
"There is food and there are books," Snoddy said. "There is also necessary stuff, like dish soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Basically, anything we think people can use can go in the box."
Snoddy said the need was clear in the first days as the toilet paper was gone, as well as some books and food. She said it's a "take what you need, leave what you can" outreach.
While the idea started with Snoddy and the church supported it, she said Dan Masser made it come to life by crafting the box.
Woodworking is a hobby, Masser said, which he enjoyed in retirement.
The Blessing Box required two sheets of plywood, 8-foot two-by-fours and smaller 8-foot pieces. Hardware included hinges, latches and windows.
The labor of love took about two weeks, off and on, in Masser's wood shop. He noted taking up wood working in high school and sticking with it.
Deb Masser added that the need for the Blessing Box was clear in the current economy. She fears times will get worse before they got better.
White Deer Valley Baptist Church, off Route 44 a little more than a mile west of Route 15, was founded in 1808. It sits about 100 feet from the fenced boundary of the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex.
An online history notes White Deer Valley Baptist Church was a frontier church in its earliest days. The Rev. John Smiley came to the area and was credited as its first pastor.
However, settlers were few when the church was founded as part of the Chemung Baptist Association. Bear, deer and wild turkey were common in the area and wolf packs were a threat at the time.
It became part of the Northumberland Baptist Association in 1821 and met in homes as plans for a church building were formed. Materials were being collected for a church building, but a fire consumed them at one point.
The current church building was built in 1837 and is still in use. Visit www.whitedeervalleybaptistchurch.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.