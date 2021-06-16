DANVILLE – Geisinger announced Tuesday it administered its 300,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose and has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations decline to their lowest levels in months.
As of Monday, Geisinger has administered 301,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses and had 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The 37 hospitalizations are the lowest since Sept. 28 when 40 patients were hospitalized, but still higher than mid-June of last year, when COVID-19 hospitalization rates were in the low 20s.
Geisinger continues its vaccination efforts by offering walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week:
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston.
• 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 18, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. Vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination. If needed, pediatricians will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.
To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax. Vaccine appointments can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.