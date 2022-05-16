BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania celebrated 104 graduating nursing students Saturday, May 7, with a nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus.
Local students to participate in the ceremony include:
• Elizabeth Alexander of Coal Township
• Aiden Bomgardner, of Mifflinburg
• Angel Funiciello, of Milton
• Mikayla McFarland of Mifflinburg
• Brianna Ulrich, of Mifflinburg
