LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club is participating in District 7360’s Rotary 4-Way Test Speech Contest this year, open to students in ninth through 12th grade in any school within Union County.
Students at Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, SUN Technical Institute and the homeschool community will be able to participate for cash prizes at the club, region and district levels.
This year’s event will be held Feb. 24 at the Union County Government Center, 15th Street, Lewisburg.
Each student will address an ethical issue using the principles of Rotary’s 4-Way Test – Is it the Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it Build Goodwill and Better friendships? And is it Beneficial to all concerned? Speeches must be at least 5 minutes, but no more than 7 minutes in length.
The purpose of the speech contest is to foster the principles of ethics in every day life, and is designed to introduce high school students to Rotary.
Club winners will compete in the regional contests, with any regional winners competing in the finals at the Rotary District Conference next spring.
Students can sign up now, but no later than Feb. 1. Club contests must be completed no later than March 1.
For more information, students can ask their school guidance counselors, or contact Pam Burns, contest chair, at pamburns2601@gmail.com. More information is also available at www.Rotary7360.org.
