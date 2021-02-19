EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Online kindergarten registration for the Lewisburg Area School District will start Monday, March 15 and continue through Friday, March 26 via a link at www.lasd.us.
The Lewisburg Area School District will accept registrations for upcoming kindergarteners who will be age 5 on or before Wednesday, Sept. 1. Children who are age 6 that date must be registered for school for the 2021-22 school year. The District will accept students who are six years old by September 1 into kindergarten and/or first grade.
Applicants will select the "community" tab at the top of the page, then select "student registration" to proceed. The birth certificate of the child, immunization records and proof of residency are required.
Call Kelly Elementary School at 570-522-3292, visit district offices at 1951 Washington Avenue, Lewisburg, or email Michael Jones, student services coordinator, at jones_m@lasd.us for more information or assistance.
